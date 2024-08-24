Key Takeaways Swansea City are in advanced talks to loan Tyler Miller to strengthen their goalkeeping options due to Andy Fisher's injury.

Swansea City are in advanced talks with MLS side DC United over a loan move for goalkeeper Tyler Miller, according to recent reports.

Give Me Sport have reported that the loan deal is pending the receipt of a work permit, which isn't a guarantee, but Swansea are looking to strengthen their options between the sticks following the injury Andy Fisher suffered in pre-season.

DC United and Swansea City are both owned by Jason Levein and Steve Kaplan, and this wouldn't be the first time that the MLS side have sent the Swans a player on loan following Paul Arriola's arrival in 2021.

Miller has 128 MLS appearances under his belt and would bring a wealth of experience to Swansea's squad, having played for a number of clubs in the United States.

Swansea City's interest in Tyler Miller

It's been no secret that Swansea have been looking to recruit another goalkeeper, with Luke Williams telling the BBC that Fisher's injury and subsequent need for surgery meant that they were looking for a shot-stopper.

Swansea have already brought Lawrence Vigouroux to the club from Burnley and the 30-year-old has made the starting shirt his own in the opening weeks of the season, but with Carl Rushworth leaving after his loan spell and Fisher's injury, the Swans lack senior back-up options.

22-year-old Nathan Broome has been on the bench for Swansea in recent weeks, but having played just 13 games of senior football for AFC Wimbledon, it remains to be seen whether he'd be capable of making the step-up should Vigouroux suffer an injury or suspension.

Miller's arrival on loan would give Swansea an experienced back-up option, and a loan makes sense as he won't be needed when Fisher returns from injury later this season.

Given their shared ownership, Swansea could well save considerable money by signing someone from DC United on loan, and it could be a shrewd short-term fix to their lack of options between the sticks.

The 31-year-old has played for the Chicago Fire, Seattle Sounders, LAFC, Minnesota United and DC United, so he's not short of experience, and he may relish the opportunity to test himself in an environment away from the MLS.

Tyler Miller's MLS career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons Appearances Conceded Clean sheets Seattle Sounders 2015-17 2 5 0 LAFC 2018-19 61 78 19 Minnesota United 2020-22 35 40 11 DC United 2023 30 53 6

Miller endured a difficult 2024 campaign, playing just five games, conceding 15 goals and no clean sheets, but his side are currently 13th in a division of 15 teams for context.

He's largely been the club's second choice this season thanks to suffering an injury earlier in the year, but he has plenty of first-team experience at DC, and elsewhere in the MLS.

With time running out in the transfer window, Williams will be hopeful that he can get Miller's deal over the line in the near future to fix their lack of depth at goalkeeper.

Swansea City's transfer business is starting to take shape

Prior to their fixture with Middlesbrough on the opening day, Williams told the BBC that he would like to bring four more players in before the window shuts, which seemed ambitious at the time, but if Miller signs, he'll be their third signing since the Swansea boss outlined his transfer wish.

Swansea recently announced the signings of Florian Bianchini and Nelson Abbey, and all of a sudden Williams' squad is starting to build some depth.

The Swans have a decent starting XI, but the depth below that is almost non-existent, and signings like Miller go a long way in helping to build squad depth, which will come in handy over the course of a 46-game season.

While the DC United man is unlikely to be a starter at Championship level, he'd add some depth and experience to Swansea's squad. A loan deal for the 31-year-old makes sense given the clubs' shared ownership, and it will save the Swans having to go out and spend money on a goalkeeper when they only need a short-term fix.