Swansea City in talks over deal for free agent striker

Swansea City are looking into a deal for striker Connor McBride, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

McBride is currently a free agent after leaving another Championship club, Blackburn Rovers, following the expiry of his contract earlier this summer.

The striker had joined Blackburn following a prolific spell at youth level for Celtic, although he never made a first-team appearance for either club.

Now however, it seems as though the 21-year-old could be set to get another chance to show just what he can do in the second-tier of English football.

According to this latest update, Swansea are interested in a deal for the striker, with the two parties apparently now in talks about a move.

Swansea, who finished 15th in the Championship last season, have so far made four first-team signings during the summer transfer window.

Centre backs Harry Darling and Nathan Wood have both joined permanently, while midfielder Joe Allen has also returned to the club, with left-back Matthew Sorinola joining on loan from Belgian side RUSG.

The Verdict

This is an interesting potential signing for Swansea City to consider making as things stand.

Given he has never been able to make the breakthrough with the likes of Celtic or Blackburn, there may be some uncertainty now about whether he is capable of playing at that level.

However, the success he enjoyed at youth level previously, does suggest that there is talent there that can be unlocked in the right circumstances.

Swansea may feel they can offer him that, and considering he is available on a free transfer, this would at least be a risk free move for the Swans.