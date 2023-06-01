Chris Davies is emerging as the leading candidate to replace Russell Martin at Swansea City.

According to the BBC, the Welsh outfit have identified Davies as the successor to Martin.

Martin is set to depart Swansea for Southampton following the Saints’ relegation to the Championship.

While there has been a hold-up in the move due to a compensation issue, it is believed that the 37-year-old will be the next manager at St. Mary’s.

Who is Chris Davies?

This will leave a vacancy at the Swansea.com Stadium which is set to be filled by Davies.

The 38-year-old came through the youth academy at Reading before being forced into retirement at just the age of 19 due to injury.

Following his retirement, the Englishman quickly moved into the coaching side of the game.

Davies worked as a coach at academy level with Reading, Leicester City and Hawke’s Bay United before moving to Swansea as an assistant coach in 2010.

After two years with the Swans, he followed Brendan Rodgers to Liverpool, remaining assistant manager to the Northern Irishman.

Davies took a brief stint in charge of the Royals in 2016 before linking back up with Rodgers at Celtic later that year.

The pair worked together for three years in Scotland before moving to Leicester in 2019.

Following Rodgers’ dismissal earlier this year, Davies also departed the King Power Stadium and is currently out of work.

Could Chris Davies become the next Swansea City manager?

It now looks like he is set to strike out on his own once again with reports suggesting he will replace Martin in Wales.

The former midfielder has gained a lot of experience under Rodgers and will know the club well from their time together over a decade ago.

Despite having such success with Rodgers over the last 10 years or so, it is believed that Davies is keen to make it as a manager in his own right.

Would Chris Davies be a good appointment for Swansea City?

This would be a gamble for Swansea given Davies’ lack of experience as the main man in charge.

However, he has worked alongside an impressive manager in Rodgers and has no doubt learned a lot from him.

This will be a great opportunity for the 38-year-old to prove his credentials by going out on his own and making a career as the main man in charge.

He should be a good fit stylistically with Swansea given Rodgers’ track record, and his history with the club may help ease his transition into the role, so this could be a gamble worth taking.