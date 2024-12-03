Swansea City legend Lee Trundle has poked fun at their bitter rivals Cardiff City after it emerged that Steve Cooper would not be the new Bluebirds boss.

Reports broke on Sunday that former Swansea boss Cooper would relish the chance to become Cardiff's manager, with the 44-year-old currently out of work after being sacked by Leicester City.

However, a day later it was reported that Cooper would not be the next Cardiff manager, with the Welshman setting his sights higher up the footballing pyramid with regards to his next job, having managed both Nottingham Forest and Leicester City in the Premier League recently, and with the Bluebirds struggling in the lower echelons of the Championship table.

Lee Trundle makes Cardiff City dig after Steve Cooper blow

Trundle, who is a Swansea City legend thanks to scoring 91 goals in 194 appearances for the club before joining Bristol City, another one of Cardiff City's big rivals, took to X to poke fun at the Bluebirds after it emerged Cooper wouldn't be their next boss.

Replying to a post which said "The former Swansea boss is said to be setting his sights higher up the pyramid", Swans legend Trundle said "When he said further up the pyramid he meant higher that [sic] 20th", in reference to Cardiff's lowly position in the Championship table.

Current Championship table Position Club P GD Pts 19th Luton Town 18 -13 18 20th Cardiff City 18 -11 17 21st Plymouth Argyle 18 -20 17 22nd Hull City 18 -9 15 23rd QPR 18 -11 15 24th Portsmouth 16 -12 13

Given the rivalry between the two clubs, it's no surprise to see Trundle rubbing in the fact that Cooper, one of Swansea's ex-managers, won't be joining Cardiff, and it's yet another blow for the Bluebirds in their search of a permanent boss.

Omer Riza has been the Bluebirds' interim boss for two-and-half months now, and it's still no clearer whether he'll be the club's next permanent manager, and Swansea supporters are enjoying seeing their biggest rivals struggling on the pitch and in crisis off it.

Despite being born and bred in Liverpool, Trundle is synonymous with Swansea City and still works for the club now as an ambassador, so he knows the club inside out and knows how much this derby means.

It's fair to say that being a Swansea legend who also played for Bristol City means that Trundle isn't the most popular of players amongst Cardiff City supporters, and Trundle often takes advantage of this with some of his social media posts.

Swansea supporters will love seeing a club legend interact with supporters on social media, and his comments about Cardiff City have gone down well with the Jack Army.

While they may have drawn 1-1 in their clash earlier this season, Swansea are certainly enjoying a better campaign than their South Wales rivals, and supporters will make the most of the chance to rub it in.