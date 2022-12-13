Swansea City? Hull City? Stay at Crystal Palace? The potential paths for Malcolm Ebiowei

Swansea City have joined Hull City in the race to sign Malcolm Ebiowei on loan from Crystal Palace in January, as per The Sun.

The former Arsenal youth player showed a great deal of promise at Derby County last season, earning a move to the Premier League, but the tricky winger’s minutes in the top-flight have been limited with Patrick Vieira preferring alternatives in wide areas.

Ebiowei has seen more action in Premier League 2 than any other competition, and despite being involved in the matchday squad on 14 occasions in the top-flight, that does not say as much as it used to, with the Eagles able to name nine substitutes.

The 19-year-old has earned three league substitute appearances, far less than he would have been hoping for heading into the campaign.

Stay at Crystal Palace?

It feels like that would be a counter-productive decision at this stage of Ebiowei’s career, Premier League 2 is a good standard of football but it does not shape players for senior football reliably and therefore a Championship loan move appears to be the smartest course of action for the second half of the campaign.

Swansea City?

Joining the Swans’ bid to finish in the play-offs under Russell Martin should be an attractive opportunity for Ebiowei.

Martin is flexible in his tactics and shape, which should suit Ebiowei whose specialist role would be as a winger.

An area of the pitch where the Swans are not blessed with great depth.

Swansea have four players in on loan right now, three from England-based clubs, and for that reason there should be no complications in terms of a number of loanees in the matchday squad, should Ebiowei opt for the move to South Wales.

Playing under Wayne Rooney at Derby County last season, and the style of play that was implemented by the former England captain and Liam Rosenior, would have given Ebiowei transferrable skills to take into the environment Martin has created.

Hull City?

Outside of Rosenior, it is difficult to see the pull factors involved in a potential loan move to the Tigers.

Harvey Vale, Xavier Simons and Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand have all struggled at Hull on loan from Premier League clubs so far this season, and Ebiowei’s playing time would be more at risk at the MKM Stadium compared to at Swansea due to the level of competition for places.

Rosenior is keen to streamline the squad in January and his pre-existing relationship with Ebiowei may play a part, but from Palace’s perspective looking at player development, Hull City should be a write-off as a loan destination this season.