Swansea City heading Championship clubs in race for PL player as Brentford prepare offer

Swansea City are heading the group of Championship clubs that are interested in making a move for Liverpool attacker Harry Wilson but Brentford are set to come in with an offer for him, according to The Sun.

Wilson is a player in-demand this summer following his loan spell with Cardiff City last season. It is believed that he will be made available by Liverpool for a permanent move this summer.

It has previously been reported that Swansea are interested in making a move to sign Wilson after they missed out on him to Cardiff last summer. Although the Swans would have to get a loan deal for him rather than a permanent one.

There have also been reports that West Brom are interested in making a move for Wilson, while Cardiff City are also thought to be in the hunt to re-sign him. Fulham are the other Championship club that have been linked with a potential move for the Wales international.

According to the latest report from The Sun, Brentford are now ready to come in with an offer of around £10 million for Wilson. While the report also adds that Swansea are leading the Championship clubs that are interested in the attacker.

The Verdict

This report is a blow for Swansea and other Championship sides that are interested in Wilson because they are not going to be able to compete with Brentford’s newfound Premier League financial power. It seems the Bees are trying to secure his signature and are willing to pay around £10million to make the move happen which could rule English second-tier sides out.

However, should Brentford not complete their move for Wilson for whatever reason, then Swansea by this report are in pole position from those in the Championship to make a move happen for him. That should still give the Swans hope that they could yet manage to sign the attacker.

Wilson faces a massive decision and he needs to make the right choice over his next club for his long-term future in the game. Therefore, he might want to wait to see how the rest of the summer pans out before deciding where to move to. At this stage, a move to Swansea or the Championship seems a little unlikely.