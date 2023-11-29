Highlights Yannick Bolasie's signing may be a surprise due to his age and stint in the Turkish second tier, but Swansea manager Michael Duff believes he can still contribute.

On Monday afternoon, Swansea City completed the signing of former Premier League ace Yannick Bolasie, who also has plenty of Football League experience with Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Bristol City and Plymouth Argyle.

The transfer may have come as a surprise to some, given the winger is now 34 and spent last season in the second tier of Turkish football with Rizespor.

But Swans manager Michael Duff believes Bolasie could still be a real asset to his team, and prior to the signing, he told Wales Online: "He hasn't got the pace and power he once had, but you don't get bought for £25m (by Everton) if you don't know how to handle a football.

"It'll be a two-month deal, and we'll see how it goes from there."

The Swansea club website confirmed the short-term nature of Bolasie's contract.

The signing of Bolasie is a risk-free for Swansea

At the beginning of the season, the goal for Michael Duff's side was to challenge for the play-offs, but this no longer seems possible for the South Wales outfit, who are as close on points to the bottom three as they are to the top six.

The club desperately miss hot-shot Joel Piroe following his summer move to Leeds, with club top goalscorer Jerry Yates sitting on just five goals.

The Swans clearly need a spark from somewhere, and a player with the raw skill and talent of Bolasie could well be the answer, although, of course, there will be doubters due to the wideman's age.

But if things do not click between the DR Congo international and his new club, then they can simply offload him at the end of his two-month stay on the South Wales coast.

Furthermore, in his spell at Turkish outfit Rizespor, Bolasie was more clinical than ever before, scoring 19 goals in 53 appearances, which is more goals than he scored at any other club.

The winger has not played football since the end of last season, but the Swans are also off-track in terms of what they would like to achieve, so the two parties could be very well suited to each other in a potential win-win situation.

Bolasie could provide further proof that age is just a number

At 34, you could forgive Championship fans for suggesting that his best days belong in the past, but the second-tier can often provide a prosperous environment for veterans of the game.

For example, when Huddersfield Town signed defender Tom Lees in August 2021, when he was a 31-year-old, many thought his Championship days were over, not least because he had just been relegated with Sheffield Wednesday.

But the centre-half proved his worth, and was a key member of the Terriers side who shocked everyone by reaching the 2022 Championship play-off final.

Now aged 33, Lees continues to serve his club well, with nine appearances so far this season.

As demonstrated throughout his career, Bolasie is a player with thoroughly impressive ball control, and if he retains the same eye-for-goal he had in Turkey, then the Swans faithful could be in for a treat.