Swansea City handed transfer setback after Leeds United stance emerges

Swansea City were priced out of a move to sign Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh, a report from Wales Online has claimed.

Drameh initially linked up with Leeds’ youth team in 2020, before forcing his way onto the fringes of the first-team last season, making a handful of senior appearances during the first half of the campaign.

The 20-year-old then spent the second-half of last season on loan with Swansea’s big rivals Cardiff City, where he made 22 appearances in total, providing three assists.

That was enough to earn Drameh the club’s Player of the Year award, despite only being there for half a season, and it seems that had attracted attention from across South Wales.

According to this latest update, Swansea had made an offer to Leeds to sign Drameh on loan for this season, as they look to boost their options at wing-back.

However, it is thought that Leeds were only willing to sell Drameh this summer, and with their asking price for the 20-year-old out of Swansea’s price range, a deal is now said to be off.

Swansea have so far made four first-team signings this summer, with Harry Darling, Nathan Wood, Matthew Sorinola and the returning Joe Allen all agreeing deals with the club.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be hugely frustrating for those of a Swansea City persuasion.

Veteran Kyle Naughton is the club’s only natural option at right-back at the moment, so adding some more depth in that position before the window closes does feel important.

Given how good Drameh was in the Championship for Cardiff last season, he would have been an excellent option for them to do that with, which would have made it something of a statement of intent to get this deal done.

That however, now looks as though it will not be happening, meaning the pressure is growing on Swansea not only to fill that void, but also to do so with a player who could have made a similar impact for them to Drameh.