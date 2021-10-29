Swansea City handed significant injury boost ahead of Peterborough United showdown

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin has revealed that Flynn Downes is set to return to the club’s squad for their showdown with Peterborough United tomorrow.

The midfielder missed the Jacks’ clash with Birmingham City last weekend due to an issue with his hamstring but has since returned to full training ahead of the club’s meeting with Posh.

In Downes’ absence, Swansea suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Blues as they were unable to build upon their recent victories over West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City at St Andrew’s.

Currently 16th in the Championship standings, the Jacks will be determined to push on under the guidance of Martin by delivering the goods on a consistent basis in the coming months.

Set to face a Peterborough side who have won their last two league fixtures, Swansea will know that they will need to be at their very best if they are to secure all three points in-front of their own supporters on Saturday.

Ahead of the club’s clash with Posh, Martin has shared an encouraging update regarding Downes’ fitness.

Speaking to Swansea’s official website about the midfielder, Martin said: “Flynn is back in the squad.

“He’s been brilliant since he came in.

“Flynn is improving all the time, he’s a great character and always wants to learn.

“He has fitted into [the] group perfectly so it’s great to have him back.”

The Verdict

This is a significant boost for Swansea as Downes has managed to produce some impressive performances for the club since sealing a permanent move to Wales in the summer transfer window.

During the 10 appearances that he has made for his side in the Championship this season, Downes has recorded a pass success rate of 91.3% whilst he is also currently averaging 1.1 tackles per game at this level (as per WhoScored).

Particularly impressive in the club’s clash with Huddersfield Town in September, the midfielder managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 7.53 in this fixture as his side secured a 1-0 victory.

Providing that he is able to replicate this display at the Swansea.com Stadium this weekend, Downes could help the Jacks seal all three points in their showdown with Peterborough.