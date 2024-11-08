This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City have made a solid start to the 2024/25 Championship season, with Luke Williams' side sitting just outside the play-off places after the first 14 games of their campaign.

The Swans have found themselves stuck in a mid-table rut over the last few years, finishing 14th, 10th and 15th respectively in the previous three seasons, despite having a playing squad that hasn't been short on talented players.

2024/25 marks Williams' first full season in charge at the club, however, and they'll be looking to be among the play-off contenders come the business end of the season.

But which two players are Swansea's best? And with the January transfer window looming on the horizon, what sort of price tag should the club be placing on them?

We put those questions to our Swansea City fan pundit, James Fleming, to which he answered: "I'd say our two best players are probably Goncalo Franco, and Ben Cabango..."

Goncalo Franco has only been a Swansea player for a matter of months, but his performances will no doubt have Swans fans already fearing the day another club comes and snatches him away from the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Portuguese central midfielder has been forming an excellent partnership with the consistently outstanding Matt Grimes in the heart of midfield, and has seemingly already pushed the proven and experienced Jay Fulton out of his starting role that he's held over the last couple of seasons.

To have already achieved that at just 23 and in his first handful of games in English football, speaks to the quality he has and indeed may still have to reach.

Speaking on Franco's quality, the importance he has in Swansea's side and the sort of price-tag he may carry, Fleming said: "I think Franco, already, could be a £15m player.

"It might seem insane to say, he's only played a little amount of games in this league, but you can already tell he's going to be a Premier League footballer. If not next season, the season after.

"The guy is way too good for this level. So, I think at least £15m for him at the minute, and that's just what price we'd pay. Personally, I'd demand more because he means so much to our team, we can't lose him."

Ben Cabango touted for £15m fee

Ben Cabango has been one of Swansea City's shining stars since emerging from the club's academy during the 2019/20 season, and has been an excellent servant to the club over the years.

The centre-back has established himself as one of the best, and perhaps more underrated, young defenders in the Championship ever since, and is without doubt one of the Swans' biggest assets when it comes to the world of the transfer market.

However, the 24-year-old Welsh international's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, with Swansea boss Williams admitting that bridges need to be built in their attempt to convince him to sign a new long-term deal with the club.

When speaking on Cabango and what sort of price-tag he might have, Fleming said: "Cabango, I'd say a similar amount, £10-15m.

Cabango's Swansea career stats (all comps) - per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists Avg. rating 23/24 36 0 1 6.8/10 22/23 46 2 0 6.8/10 21/22 39 2 1 6.9/10 20/21 35 4 2 7/10 19/20 26 1 0 6.7/10

"Obviously depending if we renew his contract, or we're never going to get that much if we don't. But if we do give him a new deal, I'd put another £15m on him as well.

"They're both just unbelievable footballers, and they're so vital to the way we play football."