Highlights Swansea should do everything to secure Brighton's Rushworth, a goalkeeper who thrived under Luke Williams' tactics at the club.

Sheffield United's financial dominance and potential promotion makes them formidable competition in acquiring Rushworth.

Rushworth's skill and potential make him a valuable asset for Swansea, fitting seamlessly into their systems and coaching style.

Brighton and Hove Albion have made a decision on the immediate future of goalkeeping prospect Carl Rushworth and Swansea City should be all over it, even if they will face competition from their Championship rivals.

It's been a refreshing summer of change at the Swansea.com stadium in preparation for Luke Williams' first full campaign at the helm.

Zan Vipotnik and Goncalo Franco from Bordeaux and Moreiense perhaps represent the club's most exciting captures to date but Lawrence Vigouroux and Ji-Sung Eom have also been well-received and there could be a deal on the cards for Ruben Providence too, who impressed on trial and assisted the opener in Swansea's final pre-season victory over Rio Ave.

In retrospect, the previous summer window pales in comparison. The likes of Kristian Pedersen, Mykla Kukharevych, and Jerry Yates all proved disastrous signings in SA1, whereas loan duo Harrison Ashby and Charlie Patino both flattered to deceive and stamp down their authority on the side.

Rushworth, however, was a rare success last summer and emerged among the best goalkeepers in the Championship during his time with the club, so it's little wonder why they're now eyeing a potential reunion.

Carl Rushworth transfer latest

As first called by The Athletic on Tuesday morning, Brighton are planning to send Rushworth to the Championship once again next season in what will likely prove his fourth loan spell away from Sussex after previous stints at Walsall and Lincoln City.

Meanwhile, The Sun's Alan Nixon has additionally reported - via his Patreon service - that Championship trio Swansea, Blackburn Rovers, and Sheffield United are all interested in the 23-year-old following Brighton's decision to sanction a loan move.

Nixon's reveal claims the Blades, who are said to have fallen short in their pursuit of Plymouth Argyle's Michael Cooper, may well have the edge in the Rushworth race due to their increased financial muscle having only recently been relegated from the Premier League, while they're also in the process of a potential takeover.

The report adds that Rushworth "could fancy" a move to the Steel City, which is not all that surprising considering he'd be first-choice for a team who, you'd like to think at least, will be challenging for promotion next season.

Swansea City must beat Sheffield United for Carl Rushworth

Swansea could now find it difficult to resign the coveted shot-stopper depending on Brighton's stance, as they may be more open to sending him to a club that will challenge at the top-end of the division and can pay a higher percentage of his wages.

But, to play devil's advocate, Brighton - as many parent clubs rightly do - might prefer to have Rushworth loaned out to a familiar environment which has previously been of great benefit to his development. And that's Swansea's trump card to play.

Rushworth impressed on loan with Walsall and Lincoln in the lower leagues but he was a true revelation in South Wales. He displayed all the core fundamentals of a goalkeeper capable of going right to the very top; calm and collected with the ball at his feet, he commanded his area, wasn't afraid to commit, and invariably reacted well to danger, making some fabulous saves between the sticks for Swansea.

Carl Rushworth's 23/24 Championship stats for Swansea City, as per FotMob Appearances 46 Goals conceded 65 xGOT faced 69.1 Clean sheets 10 Save percentage 68.8% Goals prevented 4.02 High claims 35

What's more, he fits Williams' demands. The Swans coach almost obsesses over his team building out from the back and the goalkeeper not being afraid to come out and show for the ball. The former Notts County boss will be gutted not to have enjoyed a full season coaching Rushworth but he may well get that next term.

Swansea already have two senior goalkeepers in Andy Fisher and recently-signed Vigouroux, but it goes without saying that Rushworth would instantly usurp both of them in Williams' pecking order and make the gloves his own once again.

Related Swansea City must beat Oxford United to winger’s signature: View Ruben Providence has been on loan with both Swansea City and Oxford United recently

A deal could prove difficult, though Swansea must do everything in their power to sign Rushworth and prevent him going to Bramall Lane. It's hardly controversial to suggest Swansea's stylistic approach under Williams suits Rushworth and aligns with the way that Brighton set up more than Wilder's modus operandi, which is a significant factor and could just prove to seal the deal with the Seagulls.