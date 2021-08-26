Swansea City forward linked with move away in transfer window’s final week

Kyle Joseph is expected to head out on loan before the 31st August transfer deadline with Cheltenham Town a likely destination, according to WalesOnline.

The 19-year-old summer signing’s first team opportunities are set to be limited this season, therefore the preferred course of action for Russell Martin is to send Joseph back on loan in League One to gain some further experience. Joseph scored five goals and assisted once as a central striker for Wigan Athletic last term, including a hattrick in a 4-3 win away to Burton Albion.

The Scotland U21 international looks an exciting talent, producing his best form in a very tricky situation at Wigan last season. Leam Richardson worked wonders to keep that Latics side in the third tier last season amid very concerning states of play off the pitch.

With Jamal Lowe looking likely to remain at the club past the deadline, and with Morgan Whittaker and Joel Piroe in the goals of late, the pathway to the first team appears tough for Joseph, barring an injury crisis it is unlikely he would get a run of games at second tier level.

Therefore, a deal taking him back to League One seems the most appropriate option and potentially to a young manager in Michael Duff looking to stabilise Cheltenham Town at the level.

The Verdict

It is a sensible move for Joseph to go out on loan, the Professional Development League is great but it is not the same as getting real high pressure experiences in senior football. This spell away from the Swans, should enable them to learn a lot more about Joseph, with the 19-year-old likely to see even more first team involvement than he did at the DW Stadium last season.

There will be other competitors for his signature, Martin may prefer Joseph to get some experience with a side who play a similar style of play as he is looking to implement at Swansea, that will be hard to find in the Football League, but is a good thing to take into consideration, how transferable the experience he receives will be when he returns to South Wales.

