Swansea City forward closing in on Oxford United switch

Swansea City forward Kyle Joseph is closing in on securing a temporary move to Oxford United, according to a report from Wales Online.

It is understood that the 20-year-old will spend the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign with the U’s.

Joseph was not involved in Swansea’s League Cup clash with the U’s last night as Liam Cullen was handed the chance to impress in this particular fixture.

Cullen went on to score for Swansea at the Kassam Stadium as they initially made a bright start to this fixture.

The forward doubled his side’s advantage after Jay Fulton opened the scoring in the eighth minute.

Following the break, Oxford pulled a goal back via an effort from Alex Gorrin.

The U’s then equalised in stoppage-time and went on to win 5-3 on penalties.

After featuring on 10 occasions for Swansea in the Championship during the second half of the previous term, Joseph has yet to make an appearance in a competitive fixture this season.

Having suffered back-to-back defeats, the Jacks will be determined to secure a positive result in their showdown with Blackpool on Saturday.

Barring a twist, Joseph could potentially complete a move to Oxford ahead of this aforementioned fixture.

The Verdict

When you consider that Joseph is currently behind the likes of Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi and Cullen in the pecking order at the Swansea.com Stadium, it is hardly a surprise that he is set to be loaned out during the current transfer window.

Joseph will be determined to make considerable strides in terms of his development during his time away from Swansea.

By learning from the guidance of Karl Robinson at Oxford, the forward could potentially make a positive impact for the club in the third-tier as they aim to achieve a relative amount of success at this level in the current campaign.

Having provided 12 direct goal contributions in 37 League One appearances during his career, Joseph will be confident in his ability to make an immediate impact for the U’s.