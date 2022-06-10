Swansea City finalise transfer swoop for Middlesbrough player

Swansea City have completed the signing of Middlesbrough centre-back Nathan Wood for an undisclosed fee on an initial two-year deal.

The 20-year-old, who has represented England at various youth levels, had come through the ranks at Boro and had been involved in the first-team squad over the past few years, which included making his debut aged 16 years and 75 days, making him the youngest player in their history.

However, he failed to establish himself as a regular following that, so the defender went out on loan and had spells with Crewe and most recently Hibs, although the move to Scotland didn’t really go to plan.

Now, Wood is on the move permanently, as the Welsh side announced his arrival on their official site this evening after a fee was agreed between the two Championship clubs.

The youngster will be a welcome addition for Russell Martin, who had been keen to strengthen his defensive options ahead of next season.

Whilst Wood has only agreed a contract until the summer of 2024, the Swans do have an option of extending that by 12 months.

The verdict

This was surprising as there hadn’t been much speculation about this transfer, but it seems a smart move for Swansea.

Wood developed a great reputation as a youngster, which included captaining the England youth teams, but he hasn’t managed to kick-on and prove himself in senior football just yet.

But, we know that Martin gives youth a chance and his style of play could get the best out of Wood, so it’s a move that could suit all parties and get the centre-back’s career going.

