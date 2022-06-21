Swansea City finalise fresh agreement with attacking midfielder

Swansea City have agreed a new deal with Jamie Paterson that will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2024.

The attacking midfielder joined the Welsh side ahead of the current campaign and quickly established himself as a key part of Russell Martin’s side, as he ended the season with nine goals and nine assists in 38 appearances.

However, his year was disrupted by a contract dispute in January, when Paterson wasn’t available for selection for a few games after he felt he didn’t get a pay rise he deserved when an extension in his contract was triggered.

Thankfully for the Swans, the issue was resolved to ensure he played the remainder of the season and the club confirmed today that a new season has been signed.

That will see the former Bristol City man stay until the summer of 2024, an additional year to what the current deal had, and Martin made it clear that this was fully justified for the player.

“I think it’s a really big signing for us – it almost feels like a new signing. I think he deserves it, it’s a reward for his willingness to take onboard new ideas. He’s really important in the dressing room in terms of his character, and the energy he has.”

The verdict

This is very good news for Swansea as Paterson was superb for the team this season, as his stats show.

He became an important part of the team and the way Martin speaks about the player shows he is an influential figure in the dressing room as well.

So, Paterson was right to want to get a pay rise that reflected that and the fact he’s now signed shows everyone is happy with how things are and you would expect him to be key to their promotion chances next season.

