Swansea City figure delivers encouraging Rhian Brewster update

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is confident that Rhian Brewster will be involved against Birmingham City in the week even though he was holding his shoulder in yesterday’s win against Sheffield Wednesday.

The on-loan Liverpool man has made a huge impact since joining the Swans in January and he grabbed his seventh goal in 15 games against the Owls as Swansea won 2-1.

However, Brewster was forced off just before full-time and appeared to be in some discomfort with his shoulder.

Obviously, losing the youngster would be a major blow for the Welsh outfit as they look to make up a four-point gap to the play-off places but Cooper told Wales Online he expects to have the 20-year-old at St. Andrew’s.

“He had a bad shoulder anyway which he did at the start of the Millwall game. He hasn’t dislocated it, I’m sure he’ll be fine and he’ll want to play against Birmingham and do his best for the team again.

“I’ve said before he’s a really good player, loves being here, working hard scoring goals, and everybody is benefiting here.”

The verdict

Swansea are going to have to get close to maximum points from the final five games if they are to have any chance of making the play-offs and they clearly need Brewster available.

He has been a brilliant signing for the club, so this is positive news and Cooper will be delighted that it’s nothing serious.

So, he’s sure to start in the week and he will hope to maintain the strong form he has shown since the restart.

