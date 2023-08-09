Highlights Swansea City made a smart acquisition by signing forward Josh Ginnelly on a free transfer from Hearts, adding to their roster of talented players.

Ginnelly made an immediate impact in his competitive debut for Swansea, scoring a sensational solo goal that has garnered praise from both home and away supporters.

Swansea City's next match is against West Bromwich Albion, and they will be aiming to secure their first win of the season after a draw in their season-opener.

Swansea City pulled off something of a coup this summer as they signed Josh Ginnelly on a free transfer from Hearts.

The forward accompanies the likes of Harrison Ashby, Carl Rushworth and Jerry Yates in heading to the Swansea.com Stadium for the 2023/24 campaign, where the club will now want to insert themselves in the top-six conversation under new boss Michael Duff.

Josh Ginnelly signs for Swansea City

After close to three years north of the border with Hearts, Ginnelly returned to English football earlier this summer.

He has headed back down south with a renewed sense of pedigree, having racked up double digits for goals in his final campaign at Tynecastle Park.

Previously of Walsall and Preston North End, Ginnelly penned a three-year contract to surface as Swansea's first summer signing.

Swansea City v Northampton Town

Swansea faced off against newly-promoted League One outfit Northampton Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup last night.

Duff fielded a largely strong side against the Cobblers that was largely dominated by bona fide first-team regulars, with the likes of Nathan Wood, Matt Grimes and Joel Piroe featuring from the first whistle.

And it was Piroe who had appeared to be the hero from this match, having found the back of the net either side of the interval to fire Swansea into a comprehensive two goal advantage that seldom seemed under threat.

But, lo and behold, Josh Ginnelly added a third and gave supporters an inkling as to what they could be in for this term with a sensational solo strike, turning past onrushing defenders with ease before dispatching a rocketing effort from range into the top-left corner.

Speaking on the goal post-match, the winger's first for the club on his competitive debut, no less, he explained to club media: "It’s done a lot for my confidence because it’s been tough since I got here with the injury,"

“I’m still a few weeks behind the boys and I can feel that in training, but it was good to get out there for my debut and to get a goal as well.

“I’ve got to get up to speed as quickly as I can and it’s a different challenge for me because I’ve come in and got injured on day one. It’s been a bit of an uphill battle, but I’ve just got to keep working and hopefully get more moments like this."

Unsurprisingly, it has sparked awe from supporters- and not just those in the home end, either.

One traveling Northampton fan confessed that the away supporters even stood up and applauded Ginnelly's goal, such was its quality.

Meanwhile, the Swans faithful have naturally been purring over Ginnelly.

One individual even claimed that the strike is already nailed-on as the club's goal of the season- and, in fairness, it may take some beating.

And this Hearts fan called for Swansea to take good care of the 26-year-old.

Who do Swansea City play in their next fixture?

Swansea's next outing in the league takes them to West Bromwich Albion this coming Saturday, where they will be vying to chalk up their first three points of the campaign after claiming a 1-1 draw against Birmingham City in the season-opener.