Swansea City fan pundit weighs in on Russell Martin’s managerial credentials

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Swansea City pundit James Millar is indifferent to Russell Martin’s start to life at the club.

Martin replaced Steve Cooper, who walked away at the end of the last season following their play-off final defeat to Brentford.

It’s been a difficult season for the Welsh club as they have failed to replicate their good form and performances from last season.

The side are currently 17th in the Championship and will most likely not make the play-offs.

But Millar believes Martin has done just enough for him to qualify as having done an okay job with the club.

Millar described the season as “average” but was optimistic that Martin’s distinct style of play was a good base to build on for next season.

“I’d say it’s been an okay one. Probably more bordering on the difficult side of things, doesn’t help that the owners aren’t willing to spend much financially,” Millar told Football League World.

“I do understand the pros and cons of it, looking at the likes of Derby going into administration, so it’s good to balance the books.

“He’s got us playing his way, it’s an identity at least.

“Personally, I think we need to be a bit more attacking in the final third. It’s very subdued, it’s very slowed down, very sideways and backwards.

“But there’s an identity there and I like to see what he’s doing. I can see it, I think a lot of fans can see it.

“I can understand the fans’ frustrations at the minute where we are in the league table, but I just compare ourselves to Huddersfield last year where they finished 20th and now they’re sixth.

“So we need to back the manager cause there’s not a lot else out there. Russell Martin’s start to life at Swansea has been difficult but we’re doing okay. I like that we have an identity, so if I give it out of 10, I’d probably give it an average five for Russell.”

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Swansea City players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Michel Vorm Yes No

Swansea have been unable to find any kind of consistent form under Martin, who will need to figure out why that is if he wants to stay in the job for the long-term.

For now, the side is at the very least safe from relegation which gives the team room for some experimentation ahead of the next campaign.

Up next for the Swans is a trip to the Hawthorns to face West Brom on February 26.

The Verdict

The drop-off compared to last season is quite obvious and is surely disappointing for Swansea fans.

But the Championship is so volatile and repeating a run to the play-off final is often very difficult.

Martin has overseen a transitional season and has done just enough to keep fans on board.

That means he will need to be backed further in the Summer by the owners if they have any Premier League aspirations.