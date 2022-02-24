Swansea City fan pundit speaks out on surprise Man United decision that affected the Swans team

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Swansea City fan pundit James Millar was disappointed to see the side lose Ethan Laird in January.

That was especially so because he was recalled by his parent club Manchester United and then immediately sent back out on loan to a fellow Championship side.

Laird now plays for promotion chasing Bournemouth following this sequence of events.

The promising full back had spent the first half of the season on loan with the Welsh side, making 20 appearances in the league for the team.

Since moving to the Cherries, Laird has yet to feature in the second division for the club.

However, Millar harbours no ill feeling towards Laird, who he claims was one of the few players this season to play with his full commitment to the team.

But, ultimately, Millar believes that his replacement, Cyrus Christie, has been an upgrade to the team anyway.

“I think most fans, including myself, were disappointed to see him not only be recalled by Manchester United, but for him to be recalled and sent to a Championship club as well,” Millar told Football League World.

“I think that’s what hurt fans the most, confused us the most. The first half season he was here, he was a really bright spark with Joel Piroe, one of the bright sparks in a dour season.

“I think he really enjoyed it down in Swansea. Warmed to fans, fans warmed to him.

“It’s just one of them situations where the parent club have obviously got some sort of clause or contract agreed with him.

“We’ve brought in Cyrus Christie, who I actually believe is an upgrade on Ethan Laird in terms of experience, quality.

“But at the time, very disappointed as he was one of the ones who I believe actually fought for the badge. But I wish him all the best.”

Christie has featured nine times since his arrival from Fulham until the end of the season.

The Irish international has performed well during an inconsistent period for the side who are now 17th in the table.

The Verdict

Laird is a very well regarded prospect at Man United, especially given their own deficiencies at full back.

Laird impressed during his time with the club, but moving him to Bournemouth was clearly seen as a next step in his development.

That risk hasn’t seemingly paid off, with Laird’s game time now significantly reduced compared to when he was at Swansea.

That leaves serious question marks over why this move was agreed in the first place and it reflects well on Swansea that Laird was trusted to be in the side as often as he was.