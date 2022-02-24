Swansea City fan pundit sends clear message regarding Jamie Paterson’s situation

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Swansea City fan pundit James Millar believes his side should be looking to tie advanced midfielder Jamie Paterson down to a longer-term contract after seeing him integrated back into the first team.

The 30-year-old was the subject of a contract dispute last month and as per The Athletic, he was unhappy that he didn’t receive a much better wage packet from the club after they decided to trigger an extension on his deal.

This led to the playmaker spending a period out of the first team at the Swansea.com Stadium with his future in South Wales up in the air – and second-tier rivals Queens Park Rangers even launched multiple bids for him in an attempt to lure him to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

He has since returned to Russell Martin’s matchday squads since the closure of the January transfer window, recording eight goals and five assists in 26 league matches this term and proving to be an influential figure for the Championship outfit.

If he can continue recording more goal contributions at his current rate, he won’t be short of interest in the summer and FLW’s Swansea City fan pundit Millar believes a new deal has to be on the agenda despite his existing terms not expiring until 2023.

He said: “The Jamie Paterson situation is a controversial one, especially with what happened with him in January, refusing to play for whatever reason it was.

“Some say it was mental health issues, some say it was due to a contract, some say it was due to his agent telling him things.

“We don’t know but the main thing is he’s back playing now. I think a lot of Swans fans and a lot of neutral fans could see that we struggled without him.

“His partnership up front with Joel Piroe has been incredible. Many goals and assists between the two of them.

“In terms of a longer-term deal, I would personally say we need to tie him down, especially for next season, I think we can really kick on then.

“Like I said, his partnership with Joel Piroe is a very good one and we need to keep that for next season to really push on and get out of this lower end of the table relegation scrap, as he is a bright spark in quite a dull season.”

The Verdict:

Swansea face a big choice this summer: either fork out the money needed on a bumper contract to tie him down for the long term or cash in on him whilst they can still generate a respectable amount of revenue for him.

The Swans’ board certainly haven’t been afraid to sell some of their most important players in recent years – and this is something that will leave the Welsh side’s supporters worried because it’s clear he has been an instrumental figure.

Hannes Wolf may be a decent asset to have and has looked threatening at times – but his stay at Martin’s side is set to come to an end at the end of this term.

As Millar has touched upon, his partnership with Dutchman Piroe is priceless and so integral to what Martin is trying to do. In the end, the duo could potentially help to save the ex-MK Dons manager’s job with results not exactly going his way at the moment.

He seems reasonably happy at the club at this stage, so perhaps now is the ideal time to pounce.