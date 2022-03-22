Swansea City fan pundit delivers verdict on player’s price-tag as Leeds United circle

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City’s FLW fan pundit, James Millar, feels that Flynn Downes should probably be valued somewhere in the region of £10m as he begins to emerge on the radar of Premier League side, Leeds United.

Downes was signed by Swansea for £1.5m from Ipswich Town back in the summer, as the midfielder penned a four-year deal with the Swans.

In 31 Championship appearances, Downes has been Swansea’s best player this season in an inconsistent first campaign under Russell Martin, according to James.

“Everyone associated with the club knows Flynn’s importance to us – the fans especially, we see the work and graft he puts in,” James explained.

“He’d be a massive loss for us and has been our Player of the Season.

“He makes a couple of mistakes and is a little bit naive at times with silly bookings, but in terms of what he’s brought to our midfield is a bit of bite and someone that can boss it a little bit.”

As per The Times, Leeds are eyeing Downes as a potential replacement for Kalvin Phillips, who is on the radar of Aston Villa and the subject of £60m speculation.

The question, then, crops up about how much Downes is worth to Swansea if Leeds come knocking?

“In my eyes with us being in the Championship, he’s probably worth £10m+,” James explained.

“It’s a difficult one because I really hope we keep him, but if Leeds do manage to snap him up, they’ve got a good player on their hands.”

Despite how highly-rated the 23-year-old is at Swansea, there would be doubts about his suitability to stepping into Phillips’ shoes at Elland Road.

The 26-year-old played a key role in helping them into the Premier League and has established himself as an England starter.

This year, due to a four-month injury lay-off for Phillips, Leeds have struggled.

James has doubts about Downes stepping up into the Premier League only 12 months on from leaving League One for Swansea.

“It’s a bold move from Leeds,” James stated. “He’s gone from League One Ipswich to Championship Swansea, so to make the jump to potential Premier League it’s a big jump.

“However, he does have the qualities.”

The Verdict

Given Downes’ trajectory this season at Swansea, you could certainly see him commanding a £10m fee in the summer if he was to move on.

He’s stood out in an inconsistent Swansea side and that’s, clearly, not gone unnoticed as Leeds begin to circle.

James’ doubts over Downes stepping up into the Premier League are fair enough, but you can see by the way he speaks about the midfielder that he thinks a lot of him and believes he’s got top-flight quality.

You’d think that the way he has taken the Swansea move in his stride would allow him to do the same if everything falls into place and he ends up at Leeds.

