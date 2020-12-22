Swansea City fail with move for 21-y/o ahead of January transfer window

Swansea City have had a £500,000 offer for striker Max Watters rejected by Crawley Town.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting players in the Football League after a blistering start to the season in League Two.

Watters has netted 13 goals in just 14 league games, with his form catching the eye of many higher up the pyramid.

And, TEAMtalk have revealed that the Swans have made the first move for the player, but their six-figure over has been turned down by The Reds, who are seeking £1m for their talisman.

Whether the Welsh outfit go back for Watters remains to be seen, although they will face competition for his signature, as the update claims fellow Championship sides are also keeping tabs on the youngster, along with some Premier League clubs.

Steve Cooper will be desperate to bring in a striker to strengthen his squad as the Swans hope to win promotion to the top-flight.

They are currently third in the Championship after 20 games, just two points behind second place.

The verdict

Watters form has been incredible this season, so you can understand why Swansea are interested.

However, Crawley are right to hold out for a bigger fee, and £500,000 just isn’t enough for a player with his potential, particularly as he is only 21.

So, it will be interesting to see if Swansea return with an improved offer. Either way, you can fully expect some club to pay up to a £1m for Watters as that could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business given his form this season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.