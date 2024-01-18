Highlights Swansea City's offer for Romaine Mundle has been rejected, but they face competition from Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle for the winger.

Mundle, who previously played for Tottenham, has had limited opportunities with his current club, Standard Liege.

Swansea City's new head coach, Luke Williams, is hoping for backing in the transfer market to improve the team and bring in players like Mundle.

Swansea City have had an offer for Standard Liege’s Romaine Mundle rejected, with Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle also keen on the winger.

Romaine Mundle’s career so far

The 20-year-old is currently with the Belgian outfit, having made the move from Tottenham in the summer after coming through the ranks of the London club.

However, he failed to make his mark with Spurs, although he did train with the first-team squad after earning a professional contract a few years ago.

Nevertheless, seeking more game time, Mundle made the decision to move to Liege, but he has had to be patient for opportunities.

The youngster has made five appearances in the top-flight, and he has also featured, and starred for the U23 side.

Swansea City make move to sign Romaine Mundle

It seems as though Mundle could have the chance to come back to the English leagues, as journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that the Swans have had an offer turned down for the player, whilst he also revealed there is rival Championship interest in the player.

“Swansea have had their first offer of Romaine Mundle turned down today by Standard Liege. Mundle could be leaving this month as Swansea but also Stoke and Plymouth are keen to get him. Interest from several clubs, one to follow.”

It remains to be seen whether the Welsh side go back in with another offer, but it will clearly be a battle for them to win the race as Mundle seems to be a man in demand.

Luke Williams will be hoping for transfer backing

It’s fair to say that the fans have not been happy with recruitment in recent years, with Russell Martin and Michael Duff both feeling that they could have had more support at key moments.

The appointment of Williams has changed the mood at the club, and there is hope that he can build a team that plays the style of football that the fans want.

Yet, to do that, he will need backing in the market, so it will be interesting to see what sort of business they can get done.

Of course, Mundle wouldn’t be the biggest signing in terms of the transfer outlay, so if he is a player that the head coach and the recruitment team have identified as someone who can improve the group, it’s a deal they must try to get done.

The fact three Championship clubs are tracking Mundle offers an insight into how difficult the January window can be, with clubs all competing for the same players in a hectic month.

Now, we wait to see how it plays out, and it seems that Mundle could have a big call to make on his future if a suitable offer arrives.