Swansea City striker Zan Vipotnik is attracting transfer interest from clubs across the world ahead of the summer window, although he is happy to remain with the Championship club.

The Welsh side secured a deal for the Slovenian international last August after his contract with Bordeaux was cancelled due to financial issues, so it was seen as a real coup at the time.

And, whilst Vipotnik has only gone on to score five times so far in his debut Championship campaign, he has shown flashes of his undoubted talent and potential.

Zan Vipotnik attracting transfer interest from across the world

So much so, TEAMtalk has reported that Swansea are already facing a battle to retain the 23-year-old, as they claim clubs from Germany, Belgium and Saudi Arabia are all tracking the player.

However, in a boost for the Swans, the update also states that Vipotnik is happy at Swansea, and he has a particularly good relationship with Alan Sheehan.

Zan Vipotnik's Swansea City Championship Stats (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 34 Starts 21 Goals 5 Assists - xG 7.57 Shots on target per game 0.5 Big chances missed 9

They add that the former Maribor man has no intention of pushing for a move in the summer as it stands, and he will be happy to stick with Swansea as they look to kick-on.

Nevertheless, it’s explained that things can change quickly in the market, and discussions about Vipotnik’s future are expected over the coming months ahead of the window opening.

Swansea City must build around players like Zan Vipotnik

Ultimately, strikers are judged on goals, so there’s no point pretending that Vipotnik has been outstanding this season, and he will have wanted to get on the scoresheet more regularly over the past seven months.

Yet, it’s also clear to anyone who has seen him play that Vipotnik is a good player, and he has suffered at times from the situation at Swansea.

Furthermore, it was always going to take time for him to adapt to a new league, country and way of playing, and he will have benefited from this season.

So, keeping him for another year at least is a sensible move for all parties, and there would be an expectation that Vipotnik will improve his numbers considerably over the next 12 months.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, but if Swansea are to progress after a disappointing season, then they need to build around their best players, and Vipotnik has the potential to become a key figure at the club.

Vipotnik came on for Slovenia in their Nations League play-off against Slovakia last night, and he is expected to feature in the second leg on Sunday.