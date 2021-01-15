Swansea City eyeing up transfer swoop for Aston Villa player

Swansea City are interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane on loan, according to Football Insider.

Hourihane could be set to leave Villa on loan this month, having found regular game time hard to come by under Dean Smith this season.

The 29-year-old has made only four appearances in the Premier League, and has been left on the bench on 11 occasions.

Hourihane scored seven goals and registered 12 assists for Villa as they won promotion from the Championship in 2018/19, so is likely to be an attractive target for many teams in the second tier.

According to Football Insider, Swansea City are interested in taking the Irishman on loan for the remainder of the season and are working on a deal.

Steve Cooper will be looking to add more of an attacking threat in midfield this month, having recently lost Morgan Gibbs-White who was recalled by Wolves.

The Swans sit second in the Championship, four points off top spot and one point clear of AFC Bournemouth in third.

The Verdict

It would be a real coup for any side if they were to land Hourihane this month.

He has been unlucky to fall down the pecking order at Villa Park, as he did so well in the Premier League last season.

He is a quality player at this level, and he can create chances and chip in with a few goals when he is playing in the right system.

He seems like a typical Steve Cooper player, in my opinion.