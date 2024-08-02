Highlights Swansea City are reportedly eyeing up versatile forward Noel Milleskog from Swedish side IF Sirius as their next target.

Swansea City are reportedly eyeing up a move for versatile forward Noel Milleskog from Swedish Allsvenskan side IF Sirius, according to reports from his homeland.

Fotballdirekt have reported that the Swans have made an offer for the 22-year-old, although the terms of that bid aren't yet clear, so it remains to be seen if Sirius will accept it, especially as he only joined the club earlier this year.

Milleskog is able to play as a winger, as a number 10, and has even played as a striker for Sirius in their recent Allsvenskan outings, so he's clearly a player who would be able to cover a number of positions in Luke Williams' squad.

Swansea have opted to explore the European market this summer and have already signed Goncalo Franco from Moreirense and Žan Vipotnik following Bordeaux's demise, and it appears that Swedish age-grade international Milleskog is their next target.

Swansea City's interest in Noel Milleskog

It's fair to say that Milleskog will be an unknown quantity to Swansea City fans, but he's a player who is highly-rated in Sweden, and he's enjoyed a good start to the 2024 Allsvenskan season.

Milleskog joined IF Sirius before the 2024 campaign got underway, leaving Djurgårdens where he had somewhat struggled for regular playing time, making just 13 appearances and just two starts during his one season at the club, and his decision to leave for a smaller club has paid dividends.

Since the Allsvenskan season started at the beginning of April, Mileskog has been a mainstay in the Sirius side, and has started all 16 of their league games, scoring five times and registering four assists, a very decent return.

He's played in a range of positions for his new club, playing either side on the wing and up front, and it's easy to see why Swansea want to sign him, especially with a lack of depth on the wing.

However, one stumbling block could be the fact that he's only recently joined IF Sirius, and with a contract until December 2028, you'd have thought they'd demand a substantial fee to let him leave.

Swansea have reportedly made an offer for the 22-year-old, and it's a waiting game to see whether Milleskog's side are happy with the terms.

Noel Milleskog could be the perfect Jamie Paterson replacement

It looks as if Jamie Paterson won't be a Swansea City player anymore, with the 32-year-old becoming a free agent at the end of June, and the signing of Milleskog could be a perfect replacement.

Paterson played in a range of positions for Swansea last season, playing on the wing, up front and as a number 10, and it looks as if Milleskog's versatility means that he could fill the void.

Noel Milleskog's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Örebro SK 2021-23 46 11 3 Djurgårdens 2023 13 3 0 IF Sirius 2024- 18 5 4

If Swansea are able to get a deal for the Swedish forward over the line, it would be excellent business as he's ten years younger than Paterson, and he could well grow into a player who could make the Swans money in the years to come.

Milleskog would have potential resale value, whilst Paterson would not, so it appears to be smart business if the club are able to convince IF Sirius to part ways.

Swansea have made some exciting signings this summer, and it looks as if Milleskog could be another one.