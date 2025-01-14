Swansea City are eyeing a move for Blackburn Rovers winger Tyrhys Dolan, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Dolan is in the final six months of his contract at Ewood Park, and as things stand he will leave Blackburn Rovers as a free agent at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 23-year-old has been a key figure for John Eustace's side this season, scoring the only goal as Rovers beat Swansea 1-0 in October, but they could be forced to cash in this month to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

Swansea are keen to add wide players to their squad this month, and Dolan has emerged as a target for Luke Williams.

Swansea City eyeing move for Tyrhys Dolan

Football League World sources have indicated that Dolan is a target for Swansea City this month, as the club are keen to sign the winger on a cut-price deal with his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign.

The 23-year-old has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Rovers this season, scoring twice and registering three assists, and his age, coupled with his Championship experience make him an attractive signing for the Swans.

Swansea boss Williams saw first hand what Dolan was capable of when he scored against his side earlier this season, and the former Manchester City youth product would add some much-needed Championship quality to his attacking ranks.

Blackburn are currently just outside the play-offs places and five points ahead of Swansea, but Eustace's side could be forced to sell this month with the chances of Dolan signing a new contract slim.

A winger by trade, the 23-year-old can also operate as a striker and as an attacking midfielder, making him a very attractive signing for interested clubs, and Swansea will be hoping they can get a deal over the line this month.

Tyrhys Dolan would be an excellent signing for Swansea City

With 170 Championship appearances under his belt at the age of 23, Dolan would bring a wealth of quality and experience to the Swansea City squad.

Swansea have been crying out for wide players this season, and while the likes of Jisung Eom and Ronald have performed well at times, they're still adjusting to the Championship after coming from the South Korean and Portuguese leagues respectively.

Tyrhys Dolan's 2024/25 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 23 Goals 2 Assists 3 Chances created 17 Dribble success 58.8% Duels won 50.0% Pass accuracy 78.3% Touches in opposition box 51 Fouls won 30

Williams doesn't have a huge squad and this means that midfielder Azeem Abdulai has often had to be played out of position on the wing, and summer signing Florian Bianchini, who was brought to the club as a winger, has been converted to a striker, leaving them short of options.

With that in mind, it's easy to see why Dolan is a player Swansea are eyeing a move for, and it would be a real coup should they secure his signature this month.