Swansea City eyeing move for Blackburn Rovers ace

Swansea City are interested on signing Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams this summer transfer window, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The defender has been largely a mainstay at Ewood Park since joining but is in the final year of his contract with Rovers and that could be the catalyst for a move.

Indeed, the Swans are thought to be keen on getting him on a cut-price deal, whilst two MLS sides are also keen according to the report, so a fair old battle could ensue.

So far this pre-season, meanwhile, Williams has played in two pre-season games after much of last season was hampered by muscular injuries.

The Verdict

Williams’ situation is an interesting one.

On one hand you could see Blackburn being happy to keep him for another season but on the other you could see them being tempted to get some cash for him if clubs are interested.

2019/2020 saw injuries limit his number of appearances but prior to that he was a real regular for the club, so perhaps Tony Mowbray will be weighing up how fit he thinks he is for the new campaign before any decision.

It does appear, though, that Swansea are genuinely interested.