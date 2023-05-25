Swansea City are monitoring former Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion boss Oscar Garcia as they aim to find a replacement for Russell Martin, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It is understood that Garcia is also attracting attention from a number of other unnamed Championship sides.

The Spaniard is also being tracked by French and Belgian clubs.

Garcia is believed to be on the radar of Swansea due to the fact that he is keen on implementing a possession-based style of football, and is also keen on developing younger players.

Under the guidance of Martin in the 2022/23 season, the Swans averaged a possession figure of 63.8% in the Championship, which was the second-highest total recorded behind Burnley (64.7%).

Why are Swansea City on the lookout for a new head coach?

Swansea are on the lookout for a new head coach as Martin is set to join Southampton.

The Saints confirmed on their official website that Ruben Selles is set to leave the club following the conclusion of the current campaign.

Southampton are set to play their final Premier League game this weekend before beginning their preparations for life in the Championship.

According to the Daily Mail, Martin is set to be appointed as Southampton's new boss on a three-year deal after verbally agreeing to a move to St Mary's Stadium.

Martin led Swansea to seven victories in the club's final nine games of the season as the club sealed a 10th place finish in the Championship standings.

Despite this upturn in form, the Swans missed out on a place in the play-offs by three points as Sunderland claimed the final spot on the last day of the regular campaign.

Would Oscar Garcia be a good replacement for Russell Martin at Swansea?

Garcia has previously worked in England as a coach on two separate occasions.

The 50-year-old guided Brighton to the Championship play-offs in 2014 where they suffered a defeat to Derby County in the semi-finals of this competition.

After leaving Brighton, Garcia opted to take over the reins at Watford following a brief stint with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Unfortunately for Garcia, he was forced to step down from this role after only four games in charge due to health issues.

Having achieved a relative amount of success during his time at Brighton, there is no reason why Garcia cannot go on to replicate this feat at the Swansea.com Stadium.

By appointing the Spaniard relatively quickly, Swansea will give him a sufficient amount of time to assemble his own squad in the summer transfer window.