Swansea City eye transfer approach for Fulham player

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has told Wales Online that the club are open to signing Cyrus Christie on a permanent deal next summer.

The Irish right back joined the South Wales outfit prior to the transfer deadline on loan from Fulham and has already excelled as part of what is a very attacking side.

Christie is set to see his contract with Fulham expire this coming summer, meaning that he will become a free agent at the end of June, opening up the chances of him potentially staying longer term at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Now Martin has had his say on the player’s situation as he stated the following recently:

“Hopefully if he carries on we’ll be hoping to speak to him about something a bit longer.”

It is said that Martin is expected to holds talks with the player come the end of the current campaign, which means a permanent move appears likely at this point in time.

The 29-year-old is vastly experienced at Football League level having taken in various spells with the likes of Coventry City, Derby County, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and the Whites.

The Verdict

It appears that this move has quite a bit of traction as Christie is highly unlikely to sign a new deal with Fulham when the summer rolls around.

He is at a stage of his career where he needs to be playing regularly and he will know deep down that he won;t be able to do that if he stays at Craven Cottage.

Christie has greatly adapted to the way that Martin likes his sides to play and certainly doesn’t look out of place alongside his new teammates.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see what happens between the player and the two clubs when the season comes to an end in May.