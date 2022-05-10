Swansea City eye swoop for Rotherham United figure

Swansea City are reportedly eyeing a move for Rotherham United’s head of recruitment Rob Scott, according to a report from Football Insider.

The Swans have had a decent season in the Sky Bet Championship with some decent results being recorded under manager Russell Martin.

He’ll be looking to build on that in the summer to add an extra layer of consistency and quality, then, and then potentially challenge for the play-offs next year, so the coming transfer window is of obvious significance.

And, that said, as per Football Insider, Swansea are looking to bring in Scott as part of a reshuffle off of the pitch.

Mark Allen has left as sporting director and the Swans are eyeing Scott as a potential replacement, with the report labelling him as a ‘top target’ for the Welsh club.

The Verdict

Getting the backroom and boardroom recruitment right is just as important as that on the pitch and Swansea are evidently looking at Scott as the man to help them add to the squad.

Whether he fancies the move from Rotherham United remains to be seen, though, and we’ll just have to wait and see what unfolds in the coming days and weeks as to whether the Swans are successful.

