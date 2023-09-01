Highlights Swansea City have made a late move to hijack Fleetwood Town's deal for Darko Gyabi, with an offer for a loan move from Leeds United.

Fleetwood Town and French side Valenciennes are also interested in signing Gyabi, with Valenciennes reportedly making a permanent bid.

Gyabi's future at Leeds is uncertain, as fresh interest from Swansea has emerged, and he could potentially move to South Wales on loan to get more playing time.

Swansea City have made a late move to hijack Fleetwood Town's deal for Leeds United's Darko Gyabi, according to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider.

Fleetwood are reportedly interested in signing Gyabi on loan from Leeds before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline, although interest from French side Valenciennes has also refused to go away, with the Ligue 2 outfit bidding on a permanent basis.

The Whites are in the process of freeing up a number of their younger players for loan moves for the 2023/24 season on deadline day, with Gyabi one of those on the cusp of Daniel Farke's first-team plans.

According to The Athletic, Fleetwood are interested in Gyabi as they bid to bolster Scott Brown's midfield options.

Who is Darko Gyabi? What's his situation at Leeds?

Leeds signed Gyabi from Manchester City last summer for a fee reportedly in the region of £5m.

The midfielder is also an England youth international, who made 20 appearances in the Premier League 2 Division 2 last season as Leeds' U21s won promotion.

In terms of his senior career at Elland Road, the 19-year-old has made five appearances in all competitions.

It was reported yesterday by the Yorkshire Evening Post that Ligue 2 outfit Valenciennes had tabled a £4m package to sign Gyabi permanently from Leeds, which had been rejected. However, a fresh twist has emerged, with The Athletic reporting that the French outfit, who are under the same ownership umbrella as Southampton, have returned with an improved £5m offer.

As things stand, Fleetwood are the only named side interested domestically, a move that Gyabi was willing to take. The second bid from Valenciennes has "put that transfer on hold" with not long left in the window.

What's the latest on Gyabi's future at Leeds? Could he stay?

That report seemed to suggest he could remain at Elland Road past the deadline. However, fresh interest has since emerged.

Football Insider are now reporting that a deal was all but done with Fleetwood, but another twist has emerged, Pete O'Rourke wrote: "Swansea have moved to ambush the deal at the eleventh hour and take Gyabi to Wales.

"The Swans are looking to strengthen their midfield late into the window and pounced quickly to try and secure Gyabi’s signature."

This has been reported since by Phil Hay and The Athletic, he wrote: "Swansea City have made a late offer to take Darko Gyabi on loan from Leeds United.

"The Welsh side have stepped in after a loan offer from League One’s Fleetwood Town and a permanent bid from Ligue 2’s Valenciennes — both made earlier today — came to nothing."

The 19-year-old could move to South Wales instead, with the young midfielder way down the pecking order at Leeds, due to the form of Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray, as well as the signings of Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev to bolster Farke's midfield options.

Would Swansea be a good move for Gyabi?

After a positive year in the U21s after signing from Man City and finding himself on the cusp of the first-team at Elland Road, the hope for Gyabi and Leeds was that Gyabi could kick on in 2023/24 after Leeds' relegation to the second tier.

However, in the opening month of the season under Farke, the midfielder has struggled to seize his chance. There was an opportunity prior to the signings of Gruev and Kamara, but he has shown to be less ready than hoped, with Gray, 17, proving to be ahead in his development at present.

The teenager started Leeds' first round EFL Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town, but was hooked at half-time after a difficult 45 minutes at a time the Whites were trailing 1-0 - they would go on to progress with a 2-1 win.

That was fairly damning; however, a fresh start with the Swans on a loan deal could be the best thing for Gyabi, where he can play more regularly than he would at Elland Road.