Swansea City enter transfer race for five-goal attacker

Swansea City have joined the race to sign Watford striker Andre Gray, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Gray scored five goals in 30 league appearances for Watford last season, as the Hornets won promotion from the Championship at the first time of asking.

However, it was reported earlier this month that West Brom are interested in signing the 30-year-old, who did not feature in Watford’s squad for their 3-2 win over Aston Villa on the opening day of the Premier League season on Saturday.

Now it seems as though the Baggies are not alone in their pursuit of a deal for the attacker.

According to this latest update, Swansea have now also registered an interest in signing Gray this summer, and are targeting a loan move for the attacker.

As things stand, Gray is now in the final year of his contract at Watford, and it is thought the club are willing to let him leave before the market closes at the end of this month.

The Verdict

This may be something of a risky move for Swansea to make this summer you feel.

Admittedly, you can understand why the club might be interested in signing an experienced attacker such as Gray, given the void Andre Ayew has left in that role after leaving the club earlier this summer.

However, Gray’s record in a promotion-winning Watford team last season was far from prolific, meaning there would be some concerns over whether he could find the net regularly enough for Russell Martin’s side.

It is also worth noting that at 30-years-old, Gray may not be as much of a long-term solution as other potential targets, and you also feel Watford may prefer a permanent move for the striker to the loan one touted for Swansea, given his contract situation could make this their last chance to receive a for him.

As a result, it could make more sense for Swansea to explore alternative targets to Gray in the final couple of weeks of the window.