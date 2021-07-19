Swansea City enter race for in-demand Man United man amid Nottingham Forest interest

Swansea City have entered the race to sign Manchester United midfielder James Garner on a loan deal this summer but the Red Devils are taking their time over a decision, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

Garner has been a player in-demand this summer following his impressive loan spell with Nottingham Forest in the second half of last season.

The Reds as a result, have been consistently linked with an interest in re-signing the 20-year-old this summer on a fresh loan deal. That has now been reaffirmed by the latest report from Shrager.

However, Shrager’s report has also outlined that Swansea City have now entered the race for the midfielder’s signature this summer.

The report adds that Steve Cooper’s side are ‘very keen’ on getting a deal for the 20-year-old agreed with Manchester United. The hope would probably be that they can have him in their squad for the start of the new Championship campaign.

The higher or lower Swansea City transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 Did Swansea City sign Andre Ayew for a higher or lower fee than what they signed Borja Baston for? Higher Lower

It is believed though that Manchester United are still going to take their time before deciding on his future. They are preparing to wait until all of their players have returned to training before deciding whether or not to let him leave the club. While the Red Devils are also thought to be preparing to give Garner a new deal.

Lots of clubs are interested in taking Garner on loan from #MUFC

Swansea are very keen, and Nottingham Forest would also like to take him back for the season. United will wait until everyone is back training before making a decision, but the club want to give James a new contract — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) July 18, 2021

The verdict

This looks like a potentially excellent signing for Swansea to make this summer and Garner is the perfect kind of player for them to be bringing into the club. Cooper’s record with young talents and the way he can develop their games must be a major draw for teams like Manchester United when they are considering where to send their most talented prospects.

Garner excelled on loan with Forest last season in the Championship, and Swansea will have to try and show Man United that they are the better place for his development than the City Ground was last term. That will not be easy and there are also other clubs that are keen to convince the Red Devils to allow him to move to them this summer as well.

United might also decide against loaning him out entirely, but that would be a mistake because the midfielder needs to continue getting regular game time to keep his development heading in the right direction. It is unlikely he would feature from the start at Old Trafford as of yet, so another loan to a club like Swansea seems like a very appealing prospect for him.