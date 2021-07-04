Swansea City enter race for in-demand Liverpool man with West Brom and Fulham also keen

Swansea City are interested in making a move to sign Liverpool attacker Harry Wilson on a loan deal this summer, according to The Sunday People (04/07/2021, p58).

Wilson spent last season out on loan with Cardiff City in the Championship and he managed to deliver another strong campaign in the English second tier registering seven goals and 11 assists in his 37 league appearances. It has been reported that the Bluebirds want to secure a fresh move to re-sign him this summer.

There have also been reports from Goal that Fulham are interested in securing a move for Wilson this summer as Marco Silva looks to freshen up his attacking options. It is also believed that they are facing competition from the likes of Brentford and Benfica for his signature.

While there have also been reports that West Brom are also in the hunt to secure a move for Wilson this summer. Although, it was claimed that Liverpool want a permanent move worth around £12 million for him rather than another loan switch.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Swansea City played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Can you remember their last scoreline against each of these opponents? Aston Villa 1-2 Swansea Aston Villa 2-0 Swansea Aston Villa 1-1 Swansea Aston Villa 0-3 Swansea

The latest report from The Sunday People (04/07/2021, p58), reveals that Steve Cooper has now earmarked Wilson as a player that the Swans could bring in to try and add extra firepower to their squad for next term.

The Verdict

This would be an exceptional transfer if Swansea can pull it off, with Wilson a player that would be able to come in and replace the sizeable loss of Andre Ayew from their squad. The Wales international is someone that is completely proven at Championship level and he enjoyed another fine campaign making things happen in the final third for Cardiff last term.

However, Liverpool have seemed more determined to get a permanent exit for him this summer than in previous windows. Their price tag will be far too high for Swansea and any other Championship club to reach you would imagine. Therefore, it might be that another loan deal for him is the only option left on the table.

Securing Wilson ahead of teams like Fulham and West Brom would be a major statement of intent from Swansea. Cooper would be an ideal manager to get the best out of the attacker next term, but the Swans are going to have to work very hard to convince him and Liverpool they are the right club to send him to this summer.