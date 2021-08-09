Swansea City edge closer to finalising deal to sign EFL midfielder with medical scheduled

Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes is set to undergo a medical with Swansea City on Monday, ahead of a move to the Liberty Stadium, according to Football Insider.

Downes has been with the Tractor Boys since 2006, and has made 99 appearances for their senior side in total, but looks set to leave Portman Road this summer.

The midfielder made 25 appearances for Ipswich last term, as they finished ninth in the League One table, much to the frustration of some of the club’s supporters.

Football Insider claim that Swansea are set to beat the likes of Nottingham Forest in edging closer to a deal to sign Downes, with it also being claimed that the Swans have had a bid accepted for the 22-year-old.

Swansea finished fourth in the Championship table last term, but missed out on promotion into the Premier League, after they were beaten by Brentford in the play-off final.

Russell Martin is now in charge of the Swans, after Steve Cooper departed over the summer, and the former MK Dons boss is likely to be adding Downes to his squad in the near future.

Martin’s side were beaten by Blackburn Rovers in their first match of the 2021/22 season, and the newly-appointed boss will be eager to pick up his first win in charge of the club in midweek, when they take on Reading in the First Round of the EFL Cup.

The Verdict:

This will be a good move for Downes.

A move to Swansea City will certainly be a step up for the midfielder from Ipswich Town, with the Swans hoping to be in the hunt for promotion into the Premier League once again this term.

It’s a statement of intent by Swansea, as they’ve seemingly beaten some of their Championship rivals in the race to sign Downes this summer.

At the age of 22, he’s likely to have his best years ahead of him, and Swansea will be hoping he can play his part in the club’s bid for promotion.