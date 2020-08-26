Swansea City edge ahead of Millwall and Preston North End in race to sign six-goal ace

Swansea City are now leading the race to sign Wigan Athletic forward Jamal Lowe according to journalist Ian Mitchelmore.

Lowe had also been attracting interest from both Preston North End and Millwall, but it appears as though the Swans are edging closer to completing a deal to land his signature ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The former Portsmouth man signed for Wigan in the summer of 2019, and made a positive impact in his first season with the Latics.

He made 48 appearances for Wigan, and chipped in with six goals and five assists in all competitions last season, in what was a frustrating league campaign for the club.

Due to the club entering administration towards the end of the 2019/20 season, they were deducted points, which led to them being relegated into League One, despite originally finishing in mid-table.

Their relegation is likely to mean that a number of players will leave the club, as they rebuild for life back in the third-tier of English football.

Swansea narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League last season, after they were beaten by Brentford in their play-off semi-final over two legs.

Steve Cooper will be hoping his side can make the perfect start to this year’s league campaign, when they take on Preston North End in the opening round of fixtures.

The Verdict:

This would be an excellent signing.

Swansea need strength in depth in their squad ahead of the new season, and Lowe would certainly provide them with that if he arrived.

They already have some strong options available to them in similar positions, but Lowe has already shown that he would be more than capable of playing to a high standard at this level.

If Swansea can continue to make a couple more shrewd additions to their squad like this, then I think they’ll be well in contention to mount a serious challenge for promotion into the Premier League this term.