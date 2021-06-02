Swansea City edge ahead of Arsenal, Celtic and Rangers in race to sign in-demand EFL talent

Swansea City are reportedly in advanced talks with Wigan to the potential signing of Kyle Joseph according to Wales Online.

Joseph caught the eye with some strong performances for the Latics in the 2020/21 season, as they finished 20th in the League One table, as they narrowly avoided relegation into the fourth tier of English football.

It had previously been reported that Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic were both keen on striking a deal to land Joseph’s signature this summer, as well as Arsenal also being reportedly interested in signing the youngster.

Joseph has come through Wigan Athletic’s youth academy and has gone on to make 20 senior appearances for Lancashire-based side this season, whilst also chipping in with five goals in all competitions for the Latics.

But it seems as though his days at the DW Stadium are numbered heading towards the 2021/22 campaign, with Swansea being in advanced talks to sign him.

The Swans were condemned to another season in the Championship, as they were beaten by Brentford in the play-off final at Wembley.

Swans boss Steve Cooper is evidently keen to get players through the door at the Liberty Stadium realtviely quickly, as they look to put together their squad, ahead of the new league campaign, where they’ll be keen to go one better than last term, and clinch promotion back into the Premier League.

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be an excellent signing for Steve Cooper’s side.

I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen of the Wigan Athletic man, and I certainly think that he’s capable of making the step up to the Championship in the near future.

At the age of 19, he’s still got his best years ahead of him, and a move to Swansea City could certainly prove beneficial for his development.

I’m not sure he’d be a regular starter for the Swans though, as Steve Cooper already has some strong options available to him already with the Championship side.