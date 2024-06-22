Highlights Newport County considering ex-Swansea U23 boss Cameron Toshack for manager, beneficial for player development and loan opportunities.

Newport County are searching for a new manager following Graham Coughlan's recent departure and the Exiles could turn to a former Swansea City man.

It's been reported by Dai Sport that County are considering a move for former Swansea City U23 boss Cameron Toshack, and it's a move that makes sense given the fact the 54-year-old is out of work.

The Exiles' current chairman is former Swansea man Huw Jenkins, who took over at Swansea in 2002 and helped lead the club to the Premier League, before stepping down in 2019.

Therefore, Toshack, who was at Swansea between 2014 and 2019, could be a perfect contender to take the reins at Rodney Parade, and if he were to take over at the League Two club, it could have some benefits for Swansea.

Swansea could send youngsters on loan to Cameron Toshack's Newport County

Swansea have a decent relationship with Newport County when it comes to sending them young players on loan but having Toshack in charge at Rodney Parade would almost certainly help strengthen it.

This means that young players in need of senior playing time at Swansea could be sent to Newport, with the Swans safe in the knowledge that Toshack has a track record of developing young players.

Swansea's U23 side were successful under Toshack, reaching the top flight of that level of football in 2017 when they were promoted to Premier League 2, and they finished in fourth place, behind Arsenal, Liverpool, and Leicester City, meaning they were one of the best academy sides in the country.

2017/18 Premier League 2 table Position Club P GD Pts 1st Arsenal 22 16 42 2nd Liverpool 22 16 40 3rd Leicester 22 16 39 4th Swansea City 22 9 37

Toshack's side also thrived in the EFL Trophy, being the only academy side to reach the quarter-final in 2017, losing to eventual winners Coventry City on penalties.

During his time with the Swans, Toshack nurtured the likes of Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Ben Cabango, George Byers, Daniel James, and Oli McBurnie to name a few, all of whom have gone on to play in the Championship at a minimum.

This shows that Toshack can develop Swansea's youngsters, and people at the club may be hoping he gets the job at Rodney Parade as it'll allow them to loan players to their Welsh rivals to experience League Two football.

Swansea have commonly sent players on loan to Newport, with the likes of Ollie Cooper, Brandon Cooper, Ollie McBurnie, and Josh Sheehan being some of the notable players to have spent time at Rodney Parade.

However, Toshack joining Newport could be a game changer, and Swansea's hierarchy might be keeping a close eye on the managerial search 50 miles down the M4.

Swansea have a number of players who could be loaned to Newport County

Playing in League Two would help bridge the gap between U21's football and Championship football, and Swansea have a number of players who'd be suitable for Newport County.

The likes of Cameron Congreve, Josh Thomas, Filip Lissah, and Joel Cotterill, just to name a few, would benefit from a spell playing EFL football, and Newport would likely be happy to have them.

The last Swansea player to be loaned to Newport County was Ollie Cooper during the 2021/22 season, and he thrived at Rodney Parade, playing 35 games, scoring just once but registering 10 assists.

There's no doubt that this spell did him the world of good, and when he returned, he forced his way back into Russell Martin's plans, breaking into the first team, becoming a starter and eventually earning a call-up to the Welsh national team.

It shows how important these loan spells are, and Toshack getting the job at Newport could be a huge positive for Swansea.

Swansea, like most teams, have several players who are too good for U21's football, but not at Championship standard, and Newport is the perfect place for them to hone their skills.

With Huw Jenkins at the club, and potentially Toshack, Swansea could see a number of their young players head east down the M4 this summer.