Swansea City defender provides update on mid-season break ahead of return to action against Norwich

Joel Latibeaudiere believes Saturday’s friendly at Dundee United is a great way for Swansea City to end a positive week of work in Scotland.

While some squads have chosen to head to Spain and Turkey for some warm weather training, Russell Martin’s squad have been based just outside of Edinburgh as they build towards the return of Championship football next week, looking to continue their push for the playoffs.

Swansea took on Hearts in midweek and will head to Tannadice to take on Dundee United with the game being arranged at short notice due to Michael Beale’s appointment at Rangers, their original opponents.

The week has been a positive one, with Latibeaudiere glad to utilise the time with his teammates. He told club media: “It has been a really good week. We have got a lot of work in on and off the field, and the time away has allowed us to spend more time together as a group as we get ready to go again.

Swansea beat Hearts 2-1 in midweek as they look to get some much-needed match fitness into the players ahead of their return to league action next week. It was a game that gave the players a platform to pick up ahead of Norwich next weekend.

Martin’s side currently sit in eighth in the Championship and went into the World Cup break on the back of three draws. There are obvious improvements that need to be made but this prolonged international break should have given Martin the chance to iron out those issues.

The Verdict

Most sides took the chance to get away from their usual surroundings over the international break.

It’s proven to be the perfect time for clubs to reset themselves and almost start again without forgetting the hard work they’ve done already this season.

Swansea will be no different, and with the likes of Michael Obafemi, Joel Piroe and Jamie Paterson yet to really get going this season, it could be a really exciting period for the Swans over the next few months.