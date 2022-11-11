Swansea City defender fully focused on Huddersfield tie after World Cup call

Ben Cabango has insisted his focus remains on Swansea City as they look to head into the World Cup break on a positive with a win against Huddersfield Town.

The 22-year-old defender has been named in the Wales squad the tournament in Qatar, and will link up with the national team following the Championship fixture in Yorkshire.

With the tournament drawing ever closer, Cabango will be part of the first Wales squad to appear at a World Cup in 64 years with distractions potentially becoming an issue.

However, that hasn’t been the case with the Swansea City graduate with his thoughts fully focussed on getting three points to see out a positive start to the campaign.

Speaking to club media ahead of the fixture against the Terriers, Cabango said: “The focus does not change for me. All the way along the focus has been on performing for Swansea City, and working as hard as possible for myself and the team.

“We do need to finish this little section of the season with a win, because the last 12 or 13 games have seen us be in really good form.”

Cabango is determined to see out the start of the campaign with a win, admitting results haven’t been up to scratch over the last few games.

“These last three or four games have not quite been the results we wanted, but we want to put that right on Saturday at Huddersfield. The challenge now is to be relentless and stay on it.”

Swansea have been hovering in and around the top six since the first international break earlier this season and will be hoping three poitns is enough to push them higher in the table.

They’re currently sat in eight, just one point off QPR in 6th and just six points off Blackburn in 2nd.

The Verdict

It’s a positive attitude to have for Cabango considering how significant of a moment this is for Welsh football.

Not only that, but with players picking up injuries ahead of the tournament, you’d be forgiven for thinking there would be some concern in the back of his mind.

But that is seemingly not the case with Cabango displaying the right attitude as his side looks to build momentum, ready for a promotion push once club football resumes after the World Cup.