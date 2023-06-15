Swansea City are set to miss out on their top managerial target to replace Russell Martin in the form of Chris Davies, with The Telegraph's Mike McGrath claiming that he will be a part of Ange Postecoglou's coaching staff at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Swans still currently have a head coach as they wrangle with Southampton over compensation regarding Martin's move to the south coast, but they had already identified Davies as their first-choice, as first reported by Alan Nixon last week.

However, they will now have to look elsewhere as the 38-year-old, who was previously assistant manager at the club to Brendan Rodgers between 2010 and 2012, is set to snub the opportunity to be an assistant coach at Spurs.

Who is Chris Davies?

As mentioned, Davies was previously second in command at the Swansea.com Stadium for two years when he assisted Rodgers, which included a promotion to the Premier League back in 2011.

That was Davies' first major role as an assistant in football at the age of just 25 and he ended up following Rodgers to Liverpool in 2012, eventually linking up with the Northern Irishman again in 2016 at Celtic after he was sacked by the Reds less than a year prior.

Davies has also worked as a first-team coach at Reading in-between his times at Liverpool and Celtic, and he also followed Rodgers to Leicester City in 2019.

With Rodgers seemingly heading back for another crack at the Celtic job, you would have perhaps expected Davies to go with him as his trusted lieutenant.

However, Davies will instead be hired by Tottenham instead of branching out on his own managerial career.

Who else have Swansea City been linked with to replace Russell Martin?

With Davies now out of the picture, Swansea must look elsewhere ahead of Martin's imminent departure to Southampton.

Ryan Mason was another name of interest in recent weeks, but he is set to stay on as part of Postecoglou's staff at Spurs too.

Former USA head coach Gregg Berhalter was reported to be of interest last month to the club's American hierarchy, whilst former Brighton boss Oscar Garcia was linked as well.

Perhaps the most interesting name to re-emerge recently is that of Carl Hoefkens, who had a brief stint in charge of Club Brugge in Belgium in 2022.

Hoefkens led Brugge to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League before being sacked - perhaps prematurely - and Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri has claimed this week that Swansea have been in contact to try and land the 44-year-old.