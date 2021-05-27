Swansea City dealt frustrating injury blow ahead of play-off final v Brentford

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has confirmed that Wayne Routledge will miss Swansea City’s play-off final against Brentford this weekend through injury.

Routledge was forced to be withdrawn in the second half of their second-leg win over Barnsley with a knee problem, which is set to see him miss the clash at Wembley against the Bees.

The winger has made over 300 appearances in total for the Swans, and is approaching his tenth year with the club, having signed for them back in 2011.

Routledge is out of contract at the end of the 2020/21 season, and it remains to be seen as to whether he has a future with the Swans.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Cooper confirmed that Routledge wouldn’t be available for selection for the clash with Brentford, with the winger set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, whilst also revealing that talks over his future won’t get under way until the end of this year’s campaign.

“Wayne is out, he has suffered quite a bad injury unfortunately. That was last week in the second leg so he will not be available.

“I understand the obvious next question from that is what happens with his future, but we have decided there are – in his words – more important things this week.

“We will focus on the game, so in terms of next season we will pick that up with him next season at his request.”

The Verdict:

This will be a frustrating update for both Cooper and the Swansea City supporters.

Routledge might not have been a regular for the Swans this term, but he will have been a useful option to have off the substitutes bench.

He’s got a considerable amount of experience under his belt, including on how to approach games that define a season, having played his part for the club in a number of matches in the Premier League earlier in his career.

The Swans will be hoping they can cope without him, in what is their biggest game in recent years for Steve Cooper’s side, as they look to make a timely return to the Premier League.