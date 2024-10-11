Swansea City have received a major injury blow during the international break.

According to Wales Online, in-form star Eom Ji-Sung has been spotted on crutches while on international duty with South Korea.

The 22-year-old made the switch to the Swans over the summer, arriving from Gwangju FC, where he had come through the academy system.

The winger has become a key part of Luke Williams’ first team plans, starting all nine of their opening league games, contributing one assist (all stats from Fbref).

Ji-Sung has made a promising start to life in English football, making a smooth transition from life in his native South Korea.

Eom Ji-Sung - Swansea City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 9 0 (1) As of October 11th

Ji-Sung competed for South Korea in a clash against Jordan on Thursday, but has been spotted at the stadium on crutches following the fixture.

This could prove a very concerning blow for Swansea, as that could lead to a serious, long-term injury lay-off.

It has yet to be confirmed the extent of the issue, although it’s reportedly concerning his knee, which could lead to a significant period on the sidelines.

The forward had to be brought on early in the first half as a substitute following an issue with Wolves forward Hwang Hee-Chan.

Related Swansea City snubbing Fulham transfer opportunity looks more baffling now: View Swansea City turned down the chance to sign Cyrus Christie in the summer of 2022, but he's now on trial with the club

However, the Swansea star himself had to be substituted in the early stages of the second half, with a knee issue ending his game early.

Korea manager Hong Myung-bo has confirmed that the player will remain in the country to undergo scans on his knee in order to determine the significance of the injury.

It may yet still just prove a precautionary measure, so Swansea will be eagerly awaiting the next update on the player’s health.

A significant injury could see him miss weeks, or even months, which would be a massive blow to Williams’ side.

Swansea City league position

Swansea have made a solid start to the new Championship season, with Ji-Sung playing an important role in the side.

Williams’ side have won three, drawn three and lost three in their opening nine league games, earning them 11th in the table going into the October international break.

The gap to the play-off places is four points at this early stage of the campaign.

Next up for Swansea is a trip to Ewood Park to visit eighth place Blackburn Rovers on 19 October, with the Lancashire outfit going into the meeting having lost their last two fixtures.

Eom Ji-Sung injury would be a real blow to Swansea

Ji-Sung has impressed with his ability to smoothly transition to life in the Championship, performing well in his first nine league games for the club.

While he has yet to score, and only has one assist to his name, many supporters have enjoyed his performances and he’s shown plenty of potential.

So a significant injury lay-off would be a real setback for him and for the team given how important he’s become.

Williams will be hoping that the crutches were just a precautionary measure, but this is the difficulty of the international break as he is now in South Korea and not with the club in Wales to begin any injury recovery process.