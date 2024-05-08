Highlights Swansea City could benefit from £3 million if Leeds United win promotion, boosting their transfer plans for the summer.

Joel Piroe's impact at Leeds has been underwhelming, with his goal tally not matching his time at Swansea.

Despite potential financial struggles, Swansea fans hope Piroe can shine in the play-offs to secure their windfall.

Swansea City could bank as much as £3 million if Leeds United win promotion to the Premier League this season, according to Wales Online.

Joel Piroe left the Swans to join Leeds last summer in a deal believed to be worth an initial fee of £12 million, however, it's understood that one of the add-ons is dependent on Daniel Farke's side winning promotion to the Premier League.

It's said that Piroe's side winning promotion to the Premier League could see Swansea bank £3 million this summer, and the Jack Army will be hoping that Leeds are able to get over the line and win promotion via the play-offs in the coming weeks.

£3million would hugely benefit Swansea City's transfer plans

After a disappointing season, Swansea will be looking to overhaul their squad this summer, and an extra £3 million in the club coffers would be a huge benefit to any transfer plans.

The Swans made 13 new signings last summer, but they've been largely underwhelming, and it's expected that Luke Williams' side will be busy in the transfer window yet again this summer.

Given the amount of money wasted on substandard players last summer, Swansea perhaps won't be able to go out and splash the cash, and will instead have to be shrewd in the transfer markets with loans and free transfers.

However, an extra £3 million in the club's bank account thanks to a Leeds promotion would ensure the club does have some money at their disposal, and would give them some more freedom in the transfer window.

It was also recently announced that the club made a pre-tax loss of £17.9 million for the year ending July 2023, so it's clear that money is needed, and £3 million from Leeds winning promotion would be very welcome.

The Whites finished 3rd in the Championship table, and will face Norwich City over two legs, before the winner of that tie will face the winner of the game between Southampton and West Brom.

It won't be easy, but Farke's side will be confident of getting over the line and making an immediate return to the Premier League, and they'll now have the backing of Swansea City, with the Swans desperately hoping they'll receive a welcome financial windfall this summer.

Joel Piroe's time at Leeds United has been underwhelming

Given the money they spent on him, Leeds United supporters would have been expecting a little bit more from Piroe since his summer move.

He made a bright start to life at Elland Road, scoring on his debut, before adding a brace in his third game for the club to make it three goals in three games.

However, the goals have dried up recently, and his goal against Southampton on the final day of the season was just his fourth goal since Christmas, with the Dutchman being used from the bench more often in recent times.

Joel Piroe's time in the Championship - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2021/22 45 22 6 2022/23 43 19 2 2023/24 45 13 3

When all is said and done, Piroe has still scored 13 league goals for Farke's side this season, which is still a decent return, but nowhere near his tally for Swansea during the two years he spent in south Wales.

However, all will be forgiven if Piroe is able to fire the Whites to promotion via the play-offs in the coming weeks, and Swansea supporters will desperately be hoping the attacker is able to replicate the form he showed with their club in a bid to win Leeds promotion and bank the Swans £3 million.