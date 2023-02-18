Swansea City contract clarity needed ASAP after Russell Martin update: Opinion

Russell Martin is hoping to get a new contract as he aims to continue the project at Swansea City and, for the good of everyone, it should be sorted soon.

There have been some highs and lows in the Martin era at Swansea so far as he has got to grips with the club but there have certainly been signs that he could get them in a position where they are once again really challenging for promotion to the Premier League.

Five points off of the play-offs this year, they’re well in the mix for the top six this season but if they miss out, they will be looking to use the summer to keep building and get closer next time.

Indeed, planning for that needs to be going on right now but with a question mark over the manager’s contract and future there’s naturally an obstacle in the way of that planning.

That said, Martin has urged that a decision is made one way or another soon, with him obviously hoping to stay:

“I think it would help to have more clarity and certainty in terms of recruitment ahead of the summer, but, again, it’s not my job to give myself a new contract so we won’t stress about it,” he said via Wales Online.

“Would we stay? There’d have to be a lot of things to understand, but we’re really invested in a long-term project here. The staff around me would love some clarity and certainty around that and the chance to keep building.

“We’ll just keep working and enjoying it. We’ll focus on what we can control which is the day-to-say stuff, what we can give the players and the energy we give it.

“We’re so happy here. What we have here is really something to savour and hold on to. Players can be vulnerable and be themselves. There’s no hierarchy, everyone’s together, everyone can be really honest with each other. Anyone who comes in can feel that.

“As long as we can keep enjoying that and keep building on that, we’ll be really happy. The rest is external. I can’t control it so I won’t stress about it.

“Would I like that to get sorted at some point? Of course. I think we all would. Would it help the club to move forward and carry on doing what we’re doing and improve what we’re doing? Yeah I think it would. But it’s not up to me. We’ll have to wait and see.”

There are obvious benefits to getting a contract sorted soon but whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

Hopefully, though, there is a resolution and Swansea can keep planning as they seem to be gradually heading in the right direction.