Swansea City are interested in signing free agent Yannick Bolasie as Michael Duff looks to strengthen his squad.

Who is Yannick Bolasie?

The 34-year-old is a name that fans in English football will know, as he has spent the bulk of his career in the country, most notably with Crystal Palace, whilst he has also featured for Bristol City and Everton, among others.

A direct winger, the DR Congo international is known for his skill and pace out wide, with Swansea lacking depth in that position after Josh Ginnelly was ruled out for the season.

Swansea keen on Yannick Bolasie

With the transfer window shut, and not opening until January, the only way the Welsh club can add to their squad right now is with a free agent, and Bolasie is out of contract having left Turkish side Rizespor in the summer.

He spent two years with the club, initially in the Turkish top-flight, before they were relegated. However, he shone for Rizespor last season, scoring 17 goals to help them back to the Süper Lig at the first opportunity, before departing when his deal expired.

Since then, Bolasie has yet to feature for a club, but the BBC has revealed that he is on Swansea’s radar as they consider whether to offer him a short-term contract.

Would this be a good signing for Swansea?

Firstly, injuries have harmed Bolasie in recent years, so there’s no doubt he’s lost some of that explosive speed that made him a joy to watch earlier in his career.

But, that doesn’t mean he still can’t contribute to the Swans’ side, and he certainly hasn’t lost the technical ability and skill that made him so hard to stop. He is a player that can play down the right and the left flank, and that versatility will appeal to Duff.

Swansea City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jerry Yates Blackpool Permanent Josh Tymon Stoke City Permanent Mykola Kukharevych Troyes Permanent Nathan Tjoe-A-On Excelsior Permanent Kristian Pedersen FC Koln Permanent Josh Ginnelly Hearts Permanent Nathan Broome AFC Wimbledon Permanent Josh Key Exeter City Permanent Charlie Patino Arsenal Loan Bashir Humphreys Chelsea Loan Jamal Lowe AFC Bournemouth Loan Harrison Ashby Newcastle United Loan Carl Rushworth Brighton Loan

The injury to Ginnelly means Swansea are lacking that quick, unpredictable wide player, so you can understand why they’re taking a look at Bolasie.

Of course, the window is only five weeks away, and whilst December is very busy, Swansea shouldn’t just sign a player for the sake of it, because they can strengthen from a wider pool of players very soon.

As well as that, Bolasie hasn’t played a game since May, so there will need to be an understanding that he requires time to get up to speed and ready for the demands of Championship football.

Ultimately, the management team should be trusted on this one. They will have Bolasie in at the training ground, and it’s about assessing him close up and seeing whether he is capable of making a difference.

What next for Swansea?

It’s been a mixed start to the campaign for the Swans under Duff, although injuries certainly haven’t helped, as he has been robbed of several key players, with Joe Allen and Nathan Wood among those out.

They are back in action this afternoon with a home game against Hull City, with Swansea 17th in the Championship, and they’re seven points away from both the play-offs and the relegation zone, with the table sure to take shape over the coming weeks.