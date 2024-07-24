Highlights Kevin Hanratty, a 21-year-old winger, is training with Swansea City for a possible contract after leaving Aberdeen without senior appearances.

Kevin Hanratty is training with Swansea City as he looks to earn a contract with the Championship side following his exit from Aberdeen.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks with the Dons, where he was highly-rated, but he is on the lookout for a new club as he looks to take the next step in his career.

And, Football Insider has revealed that Swansea are taking a close look at Hanratty as they weigh up whether to offer him a contract.

Kevin Hanratty’s career so far

The youngster, who has represented Scotland at youth level, had been with Aberdeen through his academy days, but he failed to make a senior appearance for the club.

Most of his game time in recent seasons has come out on loan, with Hanratty having various spells in the lower leagues, which included a spell with Forfar Athletic.

As mentioned, he had also featured for his country at youth level, with the winger playing for the Scotland U17 side in the past.

Swansea City move for Kevin Hanratty is low-risk

Some will understandably question whether Hanratty is capable of making the step up to Swansea, and they will also wonder why they are pursuing a player who couldn’t get in for Aberdeen.

However, it’s worth remembering that he is still a very young player, and the update revealed how he had been on the radar of Rangers and Aston Villa in the past, with the Glasgow outfit having an offer turned down.

That demonstrates that he is a player with natural talent, but, for whatever reason, it hasn’t clicked for him in the professional game just yet.

But, at 21, time is still very much on the side of Hanratty, and he is someone that Swansea clearly feel can develop into a Championship player in the years to come under the guidance of Luke Williams and the coaching team.

This obviously wouldn’t be the most eye-catching transfer of the window for the Swans, but if they do finalise a move for Hanratty, the fans should see it as a sensible, low-risk move.

Firstly, he will be available on a free transfer, and he won’t command a big wage, so it’s not a big financial commitment.

Plus, if Hanratty is offered a contract, it comes after Williams and the staff have had the chance to assess him on a day-to-day basis, so their judgement should be backed.

Swansea City’s summer transfer plans

Swansea have got some business done so far, with Goncalo Franco, Ji-sung Eom and Lawrence Vigouroux all joining in deals that look exciting for the club.

But, after a 14th placed finish last time out, they need more if they are to kick-on and challenge for the play-offs, which is sure to be the aim for Williams.

We know the club don’t have the resources of many rivals in the Championship, but they have shown they do have an eye for talent, and it’s now about getting more players who suit Williams’ specific style.