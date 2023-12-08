Highlights Swansea City sacked their head coach Michael Duff due to poor results and criticism from fans over the team's style of play.

Swansea sack Michael Duff

After a mixed start to the campaign, following Russell Martin’s departure for Southampton in the summer, the Swans’ hierarchy made the call to sack Michael Duff on Monday evening.

Whilst the ex-Barnsley chief would no doubt feel he should’ve been given more time, the Welsh side are only five points above the relegation zone.

As well as that, fans had been very critical of the style of play, with chairman Andy Coleman prioritising a coach that will follow Martin’s philosophy as he continues the search for the new boss.

Jimmy Thelin a contender for the Swansea job

Naturally, there have been a host of names linked with the vacancy over the past few days, and Football Insider has revealed that Thelin is in the mix.

The 45-year-old initially impressed in management with Jonkopings Sodra IF in the Swedish lower leagues, before making the step up to the top-flight with Elfsborg in 2018.

And, his time with his current club has gone very well on the whole, as he has transformed the team from one that had been in mid-table positions, to one that now competes for the title.

Elfsborg finished the most recent campaign in second place, and even though it represented progress for the club, it was a heartbreaking end to the campaign as they lost to title rivals Malmo on the final day, meaning they beat them to the league on goal difference.

Jimmy Thelin’s reputation grows across Europe

Those performances, along with the style of play Elfsborg produce, has made Thelin an in-demand coach at the moment, with the update revealing that the Swedish national team are considering him for their job, and he is also on the radar of Westerlo in Belgium.

Therefore, that gives an indication of the calibre of coach that Thelin is, so bringing him to Wales would have to be seen as a coup for the club if they could pull it off.

Swansea continue managerial search

Crucially, the update states that Thelin is only a contender at the moment, so it’s not like his appointment is imminent, and the Swans are still speaking to others.

It’s no secret that they are keen to speak to Chris Davies about the role, but the current Spurs assistant has been refused permission, although that doesn’t mean he won’t end up making the switch to Swansea.

Either way, this is set to be a thorough process by Coleman, as he looks to get things right, with the hierarchy coming in for criticism for appointing Duff in the first place.

Swansea are back in Championship action on Saturday, as they make the trip to take on Rotherham United, with the Millers sitting 23rd in the table. So, they will see it as a great opportunity to move further away from the relegation zone with a victory.

Alan Sheehan is leading the team for the fixture, and until a new head coach is named.