Swansea City are interested in Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney, according to Football Insider.

The Swans are on the hunt for a new manager with Russell Martin expected to depart for Southampton this summer, although the move is being delayed due to a disagreement over compensation, with the clubs currently working on a compromise deal.

Who has been linked with the Swansea job?

Former Luton Town boss Nathan Jones, Birmingham City head coach John Eustace and Oscar Garcia have all been linked with the role, but it is now claimed that Swansea are "keeping close tabs" on Maloney after he impressed during his stint at the DW Stadium, despite being unable to prevent the Latics' relegation from the Championship.

Maloney arrived at Wigan in January and has won four and drawn eight of his 18 games in charge so far, losing just six, but it was not enough to secure survival, with the club deducted six points in total for late payment of wages.

The report also claims that Huddersfield Town are keen on Maloney, but according to the Daily Mail, Neil Warnock has agreed to stay on at the John Smith's Stadium next season after leading the Terriers to safety following his appointment on a short-term contract in February.

What is the latest on Shaun Maloney's Wigan Athletic future?

Maloney signed a three-and-a-half year contract at the DW Stadium in January and after the club's relegation to League One, he revealed he would like to stay.

"I have a deep desire to succeed at this football club," Maloney told Wigan Today last month.

"But I think it's at a stage where, if we don't get that stability, it becomes almost impossible.

"Whatever the budget is, whatever points deductions we have, whatever league we're in, it won't faze me.

"If it takes me one year, two years, five years, to get back to this level, that doesn't worry me.

"As long as there's life in the club, and as long as the club wants me, I'll be here.

"The biggest priority has to be that the club is here."

However, the Latics will start next season in League One with an eight-point deduction after further late payment of wages, while chairman Talal Al Hammad has confirmed he has agreed a deal to sell the club.

Would Shaun Maloney be a good appointment for Swansea City?

Maloney would be an intriguing appointment for the Swans.

The 40-year-old did an excellent job in incredibly difficult circumstances at Wigan, making them significantly more resilient and tougher to beat, but there are question marks over whether he would be the right man to take Swansea forward.

Maloney had a disappointing spell at Hibernian prior to his arrival at the DW Stadium, but he is a highly-rated coach who could potentially be a good fit for the Swans after working with former manager Roberto Martinez with Belgium.

The Scotsman has a strong connection with the Latics having also played for them during his career, but circumstances have changed since Maloney initially committed his future to the club with two further points deductions and continued off-the-pitch uncertainty, so he may feel that a move to South Wales is too tempting to turn down.